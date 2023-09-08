Díaz-Canel describes Cuba-China cooperation as exemplary





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described as exemplary the cooperation between Cuba and China in the biotechnology sector.



In the context of the 12th Meeting of the Cuba-China Biotechnology Joint Working Group, the president praised the excellent links between the two countries and recalled his official visit to China last November and his meeting with President Xi Jinping in South Africa during the BRICS Summit.



The head of state highlighted his conviction that the Cuba-China joint ventures in the field of biotechnology are successful and stand as a mainstay of cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of human health.



Díaz-Canel referred to the help that both countries offered each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, which improved their capacity to cope with future pandemics and health emergencies.



“The best example of our accomplishments is the universal and already patented vaccine Pancorona against coronavirus strains, developed at the Chinese-Cuban Center for Research, Development and Innovation in Yongzhou,” he stressed, and suggested the establishment of biotechnology joint ventures in Cuba with a view to a joint approach to the Latin America and the Caribbean markets.



On his end, Wu Hao, secretary-general of the National Development and Reform Commission of China, who is leading the delegation, thanked the Cuban President and his government for the work done so far and remarked that the cooperation between Cuba and China in the biotechnology sector may herald further joint efforts in other economic fields.