France and Cuba Strengthen Parliamentary Links





Havana, Sept 6 (ACN) A delegation from France’s National Assembly is paying a visit to Cuba to strengthen bilateral parliamentary links and boost cooperation.



Communist lawmaker Andre Chassaigne, president of the France-Cuba Friendship Group at the French Parliament told PL news agency that the group will meet an agenda here till September 12 which includes tours of places of interests and exchanges with Cuban officials.



The trip to Cuba allows the group to ratify its support of the Cuban revolution and its rejection of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Cuban people, said the French lawmaker.



The French delegation is scheduled to visit the seat of the Cuban parliament at Havana’s Capitol building, the facilities hosting the Central Committee of Cuba’s Communist Party, the Foreign Ministry and other places of social and economic interest.



The visitors will also meet with representatives of the French Agency for Development to take a look at bilateral cooperation projects.