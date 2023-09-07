Cuba congratulates members of State Security





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister, congratulated today the members of the Personal Security Directorate, on their 62nd anniversary.



The Cuban premier on X, formerly Twitter, thanked these fighters for their sacrifice, dedication and loyalty, in defense of the Cuban Revolution and its main leaders.



Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, foreign minister, sent an acknowledgement to these workers for their extensive trajectory of unconditional dedication, vocation of service to the Homeland and unswerving loyalty to the leadership of the Revolution.



On the occasion of the date, the Ministry of the Interior recalled in X the words of Army General Raul Castro when he said: "As our Commander in Chief said, it is no exaggeration to describe what Personal Security has achieved as a feat and a historic achievement. You have earned the affection, respect and recognition of our people.



The Personal Security Directorate is one of the directorates of the Ministry of the Interior of Cuba and its main mission is the care and protection of the lives of the country's leaders.