Cuba recalls anniversary of Dialogue 78





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, recalled today the anniversary of Dialogue 78, an event that marked the relations between Cuba and its migration.



On X, formerly Twitter, the head of state recalled the action of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro who 45 years ago, during an interview, invited representative personalities of the Cuban community in the United States to hold an open dialogue on issues of mutual interest.

Much progress has been made through permanent dialogue and we will continue to do so, said Diaz-Canel.



On the same social network, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, commemorated the event and assured that at the upcoming 4th Conference The Nation and Emigration, in November, Cuba will continue to strengthen ties and commitment with its nationals abroad.



On September 6, 1978, Fidel Castro invited to participate in a direct dialogue as the only condition for the participants was that leaders of the counterrevolution could not attend, but any other person willing to work seriously for the solution of the problems affecting the relations between the Cuban government and the Cuban community in the United States could participate in the talks.



The Dialogue of '78 initiated a rebuilding, diversification and strengthening of ties with the Cuban community outside the country that continues to develop satisfactorily.