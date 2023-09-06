Cuba and Dominican Republic work to address irregular migration





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) Cuba and the Dominican Republic showed today their willingness to confront negative phenomena associated with irregular migration such as human trafficking and illegal trafficking of travelers.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on its website that during the 12th Round of Talks on Migratory Issues, which took place Tuesday in Havana, both sides reviewed the behavior of the migratory flow between the two countries.



As part of the exchange, the two countries agreed on the importance of establishing bilateral collaboration mechanisms in the migratory and consular fields, in order to guarantee a regular, orderly and safe migration.



The meeting was chaired by Elio Rodriguez Perdomo, deputy minister of the Cuban foreign ministry, and Opinio Diaz, Dominican deputy minister of consular and migratory affairs.