Cuban MPs discuss issues of economic interest





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) Members of four commissions of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) discussed today on issues of economic interest for the country.



As reported by the Parliament in X, formerly Twitter, the deputies exchanged through videoconference aspects related to the process of bankarization, initiated last August, and the high control of the Ministry of Agriculture.



During the meeting, they discussed the details of the rendering of accounts of the Ministry of Industries to the Assembly, scheduled for next December, with the participation of Eloy Alvarez, Minister of Industries, along with deputy ministers and general directors of this agency.