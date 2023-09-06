All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
07
September Wednesday

Cuban MPs discuss issues of economic interest



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) Members of four commissions of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) discussed today on issues of economic interest for the country.

As reported by the Parliament in X, formerly Twitter, the deputies exchanged through videoconference aspects related to the process of bankarization, initiated last August, and the high control of the Ministry of Agriculture.

During the meeting, they discussed the details of the rendering of accounts of the Ministry of Industries to the Assembly, scheduled for next December, with the participation of Eloy Alvarez, Minister of Industries, along with deputy ministers and general directors of this agency.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News