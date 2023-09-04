Dominican Republic's FM arrives in Cuba on official visit





HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 4 (ACN) Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Cuba's deputy foreign minister, welcomed today Roberto Alvarez Gil, foreign minister of the Dominican Republic.



On X, formerly Twitter, the Cuban diplomat shared images of the arrival of the Dominican foreign minister in the island to begin an official visit that will last until this Tuesday, September 5.



As part of his work program, Alvarez Gil will hold official talks with Vidal Ferreiro, as well as with Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign trade and foreign investment.



Cuba and the Dominican Republic reestablished bilateral relations on April 16, 1998 following the visit of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, to the Dominican Republic.