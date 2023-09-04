Hurricane Idalia did not stop the school year from starting in province affected by it





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Sep 4 (ACN) In less than a year two hydrometeorological events hit Pinar del Rio(westernmost Cuban province) and caused damage to most of the educational institutions; but thanks to the will and collective effort, all of them opened their doors today for the new school year.



This is the case of the Manuel Sanguily elementary school, in the municipality of Viñales, the most damaged in the western province by tropical storm Idalia, since its entire roof was destroyed.



Its director Ana Margarita Hernandez Diaz explained that in the recovery process the three classrooms were prioritized so as not to stop the teaching process and contribute to the integral formation of its 54 students.



In keeping with the priority given to the education sector, several strategies were adopted in this territory so that the school term could begin Monday in spite of the impact of Hurricane Ian - on September 27, 2022 - and more recently, of Idalia.



Some twenty schools were relocated to family homes and state agencies, and the rest of those that have not compensated for the damages caused by the meteorological events reorganized their services within the institutions themselves.



This school year has an enrollment of more than 80,400 students in the different levels of education in Pinar del Rio, with teacher coverage of 99.2 % and a number of more than 10,000 professionals, according to the sector's executives.