Diaz-Canel recalls Fabio Di Celmo, victim of terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 4 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, recalled today the young Italian tourist Fabio Di Celmo, victim of a terrorist act in a Cuban hotel in 1997.



On X, formerly Twitter, the president condemned the act and those responsible for the event who lived free in the United States.



Diaz-Canel denounced the U.S. government for not acting against what happened while keeping the Caribbean island on the list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism.



Fabio died at the age of 32 after shrapnel from a firecracker exploded in the lobby of the Copacabana Hotel, where he was staying, penetrated his body.



That same day, other explosions took place in Havana at the Triton and Chateau Miramar hotels and at the Bodeguita del Medio restaurant, causing material damage to those tourist facilities.



Luis Posada Carriles, responsible for the bombing of a Cubana airliner in Barbados in October 1976, was the mastermind of these events, who hired, paid and supplied the explosives to the Salvadoran Raul Ernesto Cruz Leon to carry out the plan.