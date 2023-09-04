New 2023-2024 school year starts today in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 4 (ACN) All of Cuba is celebrating today the beginning of the new 2023-2024 school year, the first one with normality after the impact of COVID-19.



Naima Trujillo Barreto, Minister of Education, recently said that the school year that begins Monday will consist of 46 weeks and will be developed in classroom mode.



On the main problems regarding the academic year, Trujillo Barreto pointed out that the deficit in teacher coverage is one of them and that the most affected provinces are Havana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Sancti Spiritus, Camagüey and Ciego de Avila.



In those territories that need a greater number of teachers, variants will be adopted, such as hourly contracts, additional charge to a professional manager, and the incorporation of young people from the Contingentes Educando por amor(Educationg with Love) of the University Student Federation, said the head of the sector.



Despite all the obstacles, among which are the difficult economic situation of the country, the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, and the constant cultural war, this festival of knowledge in Cuba will be the stage for the implementation of the Third Improvement of the Educational System, she added.



Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, celebrated today the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.



On the occasion of the celebration, Diaz-Canel congratulated the country because despite the obstacles all schools in the national territory continue to be open.



On the same social network, Ines Maria Chapman, deputy prime minister of Cuba, described this day as a day of joy for girls, boys and young people.



In this new school year, the Communist Party of Cuba recognized in a tweet the commitment and dedication of all those who contribute to the education of the new generations.



On this date, the Cuban Women's Federation wished success for this year and called on families to work together with the school for better learning.



Monday marks the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year throughout the country, for which general education has an enrollment of 1,622,793 students distributed in 10,871 centers and a teacher coverage of 162,415 teachers.