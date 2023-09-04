Prime Minister salutes International Conference Center’s anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 3 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero congratulated the staff of Havana's Palacio de las Convenciones [International Conference Center] on its 44th anniversary.



The premier urged the workers of the institution, a reference in the Cuban congress sector, to maintain their professional level and typical dedication to their activity.



In his message, Marrero Cruz remarked that the Center is undergoing maintenance and repair work to guarantee the optimal celebration of the G77+China Summit, to be held on September 15 and 16.



The International Conference Center is the permanent venue for the ordinary and extraordinary sessions of the National Assembly of the People's Power of Cuba.