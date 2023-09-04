Cuban province affected by hurricane Idalia recovers its agricultura





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Pinar del Río, Sep 1 (ACN) Yusniel Mato Padrón and his family wasted no time after tropical storm Idalia, and thanks to the benefits of rainfall began planting rice.



After several months of drought, the dams were filled with the rains these days, said the producer associated with the Gilberto Barcon Credit and Services Cooperative, in the municipality of Pinar del Rio(westernmost Cuban province).



In the Rio Sequito community, belonging to the Vizcaino popular council, they are taking advantage of the current conditions to plant one hectare of cereal for their own consumption.



Hurricane Ian (in September 2022) wiped out the infrastructure of these farmers who used to grow tobacco every year, and this time they are taking advantage of nature to get ahead with various crops.



The rains were good for this cold season in which the producers belonging to this entity will sow 3,700 hectares of different crops, Mato Padron pointed out.



With Idalia, we did not have a single affectation in the chosen ones, warehouses or in the cure houses, where 997 tons of tobacco were gathered, he added.



We started the cold season, which is the most productive in the country, and here the low dams were predominant, assured Ydael Perez Brito, Minister of Agriculture, in a recent visit to the province.

In an eminently agricultural province like the westernmost Cuban province, men and women who work the land have in their experience how to safeguard their crops and, as in this opportunity, take advantage of the goodness of nature.