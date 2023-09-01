Havana ready for the 2023-2024 school year





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) With just a few days left for the start of the 2023-2024 school year, the first one with normality after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cuban capital is getting ready for the return of students to the classrooms.



According to the Ministry of Education (MINED) on its website, the city has an enrollment of approximately 295,071 students for the school year, distributed among all general education courses.



Naima Trujillo Barreto, Minister of Education, said that, in spite of the complex economic and resource conditions, the delivery of school uniforms is guaranteed, with priority to the first grades, and the remaining grades and educational levels will be completed in September itself.



Trujillo Barreto acknowledged that the school year will take place in a context also marked by the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Government of the United States, the reinforcement of a strategy of political and ideological subversion aimed at discrediting the Revolution and cultural colonization.



On September 4, the school calendar will begin throughout the national territory and during 46 weeks work will be carried out for the implementation of the transformations of the Third Improvement of the Educational System.