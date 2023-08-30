Hurricane Idalia strengthened in Gulf of Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico as it moves away from Cuba, according to Warning No. 6 issued by the Institute of Meteorology.



With 972 hP at its center, Idalia became a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale and is moving faster on a north-northeast course. The event is expected to make landfall in Florida by midmorning Wednesday.



Despite its increasing distance, Cuba is still likely to see heavy rains and strong winds in the western provinces.



The next Tropical Cyclone Warning will be issued at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.