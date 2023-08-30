Head of Cuban Parliament visits areas affected by Hurricane Idalia





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, checked the work under way in this city after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.



Lazo Hernández learned details about the efforts deployed by the civil defense system regarding cleansing, rainwater drainage, pruning, and solid waste collection.



According to the Institute of Meteorology, even if Idalia keeps moving away from Cuba, heavy rains, strong winds and electrical storms are still likely in the western region.