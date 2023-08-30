Cuban central provinces take measures in case of possible rains due to Idalia





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Aug 29 (ACN) The Temporary Working Group created in the province of Sancti Spiritus before possible heavy rains associated with hurricane Idalia, warned in this city the main measures to be taken to minimize the effects that could cause these precipitations.



Freddy Ruiz, specialist in meteorology, said in the meeting of the mentioned group, held on Monday night, that taking into account previous experiences, heavy rains could occur in the territory, even if Idalia, which passed through the westernmost tip of Cuba tonight, moves away from the national territory.



Alexis Lorente Jimenez, governor of the province, said that the main thing is to protect human beings, animals and the resources of the economy, and for that, he warned, it is important that our working subgroups punctuate their respective measures.



The authorities also emphasized the means of transportation available to be used in case of evacuation, as well as the timely transfer of animals to high places.



Deivy Perez Martin, member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Sancti Spiritus, insisted on establishing priorities in the eventualities to arise, and to ensure vital services to the population, Perez Martin added, must be guaranteed and for this he emphasized the fulfillment of the plans conceived in the civil defense system.



At the meeting it was learned that the nine reservoirs operated by the Water Resources Institute are in a favorable situation to receive large quantities of water, since they are at 32 percent of their filling capacity.