Tropical storm Gert forms over central Atlantic





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) The Cuban Institute of Meteorology reported today on the formation of tropical storm Gert.



According to the tropical cyclone warning number three, during Monday night tropical depression six strengthened over central Atlantic waters, reaching maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts, and a minimum central pressure of 1006 hectoPascal.



The report referred that at midnight the central region of tropical storm Gert was located at 16.7 degrees north latitude and 55.9 degrees west longitude, a position that places it some 780 kilometers to the east of the islands of the northern group of the Lesser Antilles.



The Institute explained that the tropical storm is moving with a course close to the west northwest with a translation speed of 15 kilometers per hour.



It added that in the next 12 to 24 hours Gert should continue moving with similar course and speed of translation, beginning to weaken until it remains as a remnant center of low pressure.



This system does not offer danger for Cuba, being only of interest for navigation in the area.