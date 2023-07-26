Cuba celebrates International Afro-descendant Women’s Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 25 (ACN) “With the fortitude of the nation and of the unity of all women and men and all families, with the color Cuban, we fight on,” Cuba's deputy prime minister Ines Maria Chapman posted on Twitter to hail the International Day of Afro-descendant Women.



Also on Twitter, the Federation of Cuban Women made an appeal to spotlight the strength, resilience and social contribution of Afro-descendant women in the country.



Also known as the Afro-Latin American, Afro-Caribbean and Diaspora Women's Day, the International Afro-descendant Women’s Day arises as an opportunity to vindicate women’s rights and dignity, as well as to counter any form of racism and sexism that condemns Afro-descendant women to poverty and marginalization, to fight stereotyping and prejudice against black women, and to promote the participation of Afro-descendant women in public life and decision-making at community level through national integration policies.