Raul Castro Meets Iran’s President





Havana, June 15 (ACN) Cuban Revolution leader Army General Raul Castro Ruz held talks on Thursday with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, who paid an official visit to Cuba.



The dialog took place in an ambiance of friendship and respect which has characterized bilateral relations between the two countries over the past 40 years.



General Raul Castro thanked Iran for its support against the unfair US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation and stressed that both Iran and Cuba have been able to defend their independence and sovereignty.



The meeting served to affirm both country’s willingness to keep strengthening bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation, as well as high-level political dialog.



President Raisi was accompanied by his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, while Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accompanied General Raul Castro.