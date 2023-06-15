All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
15
June Thursday

Indian Kerala State Government Head Arrives in Cuba



Havana, June 14 (ACN) The head of the government of the Indian state of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in Cuba on an official visit on Wednesday.

During his stay here, Vijayan will meet with Cuban government authorities and carry out other activities on his agenda, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

Vijayan is also member of India’s Communist Party Politburo

Kerala is a state in India’s Malabar tropical coast, with a population of some 30 million. Agriculture is the main economic activity in the Indian state with plantations of tea, coffee, coconuts and others.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News