Indian Kerala State Government Head Arrives in Cuba





Havana, June 14 (ACN) The head of the government of the Indian state of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in Cuba on an official visit on Wednesday.



During his stay here, Vijayan will meet with Cuban government authorities and carry out other activities on his agenda, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Vijayan is also member of India’s Communist Party Politburo



Kerala is a state in India’s Malabar tropical coast, with a population of some 30 million. Agriculture is the main economic activity in the Indian state with plantations of tea, coffee, coconuts and others.