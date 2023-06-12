Iranian president to pay official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will begin an official visit to Cuba this Wednesday, June 14, the Cuban foreign ministry announced today.



According to a statement published on its website, the foreign ministry stated that during his stay, which will be extended until June 15, the visitor will hold talks with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities of interest.



Cuba and the Islamic Republic of Iran have maintained uninterrupted diplomatic relations since August 8, 1979.



Last February, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez received in Havana Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iranian foreign minister, to whom he ratified the willingness and potential to continue strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries on the basis of friendship and cooperation.