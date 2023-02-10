Cuba Foreign Minister Welcomes Colombian Vice-president





Havana, Feb 9 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez welcomed Colombia’s Vice-president Francia Marquez Mina, who arrived in Havana on Thursday on a two-day official visit.



The Colombian Vice-president arrived in Cuba as Havana’s International Book Fair opens doors having Colombia as its guest of honor.



The visit by Francia Marquez will favor the strengthening of bilateral brotherhood relations between the Colombian and Cuban peoples and governments, wrote minister Rodriguez on his Twitter account.



Upon her arrival in Havana, Vice-president Marquez wrote on Twitter that she was happy to return to Cuba, this time as vice-president, since she previously visited as a victim of the armed conflict in her country, and she went on to express her affection for Cuba and its people.



Marquez Mina came to Cuba six years ago as a member of the group of victims of the long-standing Colombian armed conflict who attended the peace talks between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces guerrilla organization—FARC--.