Colombian vice-president to pay official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Colombian VP Francia Elena Márquez Mina will pay an official visit to Cuba starting tomorrow, February 9, to participate in the Havana International Book Fair (February 9-19), in which Colombia is the Guest of Honor, meet with Cuban authorities and carry out other activities of interest.



Márquez Mina, who leads the Africa-Caribbean strategy in her country, recently stated that Cuba and Colombia should strengthen their cultural links and called the Book Fair a golden opportunity to that end and stressed that her visit is proof that the efforts to achieve total peace, in which Cuba plays a key role, are becoming a reality in Colombia.



The official recalled that she was in Havana a few years ago as a member of the victims' table in the peace talks between her State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).