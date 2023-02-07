Cuba nominates the 470 candidates to the Cuban Parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 6 (ACN) Consuelo Baeza Martin, president of the National Nominations Commission (NCC by its Spanish acronym), described today as a legitimate and democratic exercise the nomination of the 470 candidates for the Cuban Parliament, by the 168 Municipal Assemblies of People's Power.



At a press conference in Havana, the highest authority of the NCC said that with all solemnity, and with 95% attendance, the delegates approved the people's candidates for the national elections scheduled for March 26.



Only in the municipalities of Carlos Manuel de Cespedes and Vertientes there were changes to two pre-candidate proposals and the corresponding ones were approved instead, but this did not modify the composition that the National Assembly of People's Power will have, in this new legislature and with fewer deputies compared to the previous one.



She informed that in this sense, 20% of the candidates are young people up to 35 years old, which makes it possible for the average age to be 46 years old, a young Parliament, while women represent 55.3%; 95.3% have a university education and 45.5% are black and mestizo, an expression of the plurality or diversity that the supreme State body will have.



She highlighted how significant it is that among the nominees are Army General Raul Castro, for the Santiago municipality II Front, and Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, for Santa Clara, as well as the Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes, for Artemisa, and Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, for Guantanamo.



The president of the National Nominations Commission expressed that in the plenary sessions of the mass and student organizations these and other personalities were proposed as pre-candidates, while among those nominated today by the Municipal Assemblies of People's Power there are 223 delegates from the base.



Baeza Martin pointed out that the Council of State called for national elections to be held on March 26, so that the people may elect the deputies to the Parliament for a term of five years by means of free, direct and decreed vote, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic and the Electoral Law.