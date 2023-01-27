Cuban authorities hold talks with representatives of European parties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), held a meeting on Thursday with representatives of political organizations from Europe, who are visiting Havana as part of the 5th International Conference for the World Balance.



As reported by the PCC on its website, in the exchange with the Secretary General of the European Front of Realist Disobedience (MeRa25), Yanis Varoufakis, Morales Ojeda addressed issues related to the activity developed by the Party in the current national and international context.



On his part, the Greek politician and economist reaffirmed his party's position of solidarity against the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.



Likewise, the Secretary of Organization of the PCC received the Secretary of International Relations of the Party of the European Left (PEL), Maite Mola, who reiterated the rejection of Washington's criminal policy and ratified her commitment and solidarity with the Cuban Revolution.



Both sides expressed mutual satisfaction for the development of relations, while exchanging on issues on the international agenda, with special emphasis on the situation in Latin America and the Caribbean today.



Yanis Varoufakis and Maite Mola are in Cuba to participate in the Congress of the New International Economic Order, within the framework of the event For the World Balance, which has been in session since Tuesday at the Havana Convention Center.