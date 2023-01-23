Unesco's deputy director will carry out a broad agenda in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 23 (ACN) Unesco's deputy director general for Social and Human Sciences, Gabriela Ramos, traveled this Sunday to Cuba to fulfill a broad agenda, which will include the presentation of the José Martí International Prize.



According to a Prensa Latina news agency dispatch from Paris, Ramos will present in Havana, on Tuesday, the award instituted by the multilateral organization in 1994, at the initiative of the Cuban government, in the context of the celebration of the 5th International Conference for the Balance of the World, scheduled for January 24-28 and inspired by the legacy of the Island's National Hero.



The José Martí International Award recognizes the contribution of personalities to the unity and integration of Latin American and Caribbean countries and to the preservation of their identity, cultural traditions and historical values.



The deputy director general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) will hold meetings in the Caribbean nation with authorities in the areas under her competence.



Issues such as gender equity, efforts in favor of inclusion and against racial discrimination and support for youth stand out among the priorities of her administration.



Ramos will be in Cuba until January 25.