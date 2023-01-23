Díaz-Canel to participate in CELAC Summit





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 23 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel announced on Sunday that in a few hours he would be in Argentina to participate in the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).



In a video shared by the President on his Twitter account, he stressed that this is the land of Che and the cradle of other great friends and brothers, of admired heroes, politicians and intellectuals, artists and athletes.



We are going because on January 24 the VII CELAC Summit will be held in Buenos Aires, an integration mechanism that we have the duty and the opportunity to revitalize, he said.



Díaz-Canel highlighted the aspiration that unity in diversity, a key principle shared by member countries, will allow them to act as a strong regional family to promote and project Latin America and the Caribbean in the discussion of the global agenda.



"We will be back to the homeland to celebrate together the 170th anniversary of the Apostle, and resume the daily tasks, always challenging," concluded the Cuban President.



CELAC emerged in 2011 and in its years of creation six summits of heads of state and government have been held: I Summit, Chile, January 2013; II Summit, Havana, January 2014; III Summit, Costa Rica, January 2015; IV Summit, Ecuador, January 2016; V Summit, Dominican Republic, January 2017; and VI Summit, Mexico, September 2021.



This January 24, the VII Summit will take place in Argentina, another historic moment for the region, which will be marked by the return of Brazil to the Community, of which it had not been a member since 2020.