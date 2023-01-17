January, coldest month of the year in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) The remarkably cold temperatures reported in recent days confirm January as the coldest month in Cuba.



An article published today in Cubadebate highlights that in January the country has registered the highest number of minimum temperature records, since 41 of the 68 meteorological stations have reported their absolute minimum value in that month.



According to Cuba's Statistical Yearbook in its latest version (2021) the lowest are 1 degree Celsius (ºC) in Union de Reyes, Matanzas; 1.2 ºC in Indio Hatuey, Matanzas; 1.8 ºC in Güira de Melena, Artemisa; and 1.8 ºC in Venezuela, Ciego de Avila(western and central region).



According to Elier Pila Fariñas, researcher attached to the Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology ( INSMET) of Cuba, to qualify January as the coldest month, weather characteristics have an influence, such as the greater affectation of cold fronts.

Normally in January, temperatures drop significantly compared to November and December, mainly in the second half of the month, according to Insmet's January weather forecast.



It adds that during January cold continental air masses tend to predominate and cold days alternate between cool and slightly warm periods.



For example, in the early morning of January 31, 2022, 33 meteorological stations (almost half of the total) reported minimum temperatures below 10 ºC, setting a record for that month at the Bainoa station with 2.8 ºC.



According to INSMET's own climate forecast, this 2023 is expected to be within the climatic standard, that is, within the usual behavior reported in the 1981-2010 climate period.