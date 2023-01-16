Cuban Science Day, a result of Fidel's shrewdness





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) On January 15, 1960, shortly after the triumph of the Revolution and before the Literacy Campaign, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro foresaw that the Homeland would have brilliant men and women who would accumulate and use knowledge for the benefit of the people.



His disturbing remark, made in a speech for the 20th anniversary of the Speleological Society of Cuba, was so momentous that in 1990, three decades after his sharp intuition, we saw the birth of Cuban Science Day, which has just been celebrated in the small province of Sancti Spiritus, a fact revealing that the Government Management System is not only focused on Havana, the city with more resources of all kind.



A good example is that the Fund for Science and Innovation (FONCI) allocated 249 million pesos to 75 high-priority projects in terms of methodological and technological solutions for the production of medicines, the chemical and nickel industries, nanotechnology, agriculture and medicine, with emphasis on the development of the vaccines Soberana and Abdala, among others.



The year 2022 also saw new plans involving the deployment and use of power generators, as well as a number of projects, including one financed by UNIDO’s Climate Technology Network Center (CATCN) for the promotion of a circular economy model in Cuba and the Virtual Classroom of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment, which stands as a platform to encourage training on science, technology and innovation.