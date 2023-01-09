Cuba recalls crime events at nautical base





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 9 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz recalled today the events of the horrendous crime of Tarará, where four Cuban combatants lost their lives.



Marrero Cruz recalled the words of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro in those days in 1992 when he condemned the act and said that murdering unarmed and tied men is simply monstrous.



On January 9, 1992, seven assailants broke into the Tarara Nautical Base, on the Havana coast, with the aim of taking a boat to illegally leave the country for the United States and take advantage of the Cuban Adjustment Act.



Rafael Guevara Borges, custodian of the Nautical Base, Orosman Dueñas Valero, third sergeant of the Border Guard Troops, and Yuri Gomez Reinoso, agent of the National Revolutionary Police, lost their lives that day.



Agent Rolando Perez Quintosa, mortally wounded in the event, died 37 days later due to the wounds caused by four projectiles that affected his vital organs.



During the mourning farewell to Perez Quintosa, Fidel said: "When you come to bury a loved one, you make the story of his life. I limit myself to say that Rolando's story is the story of our magnificent youth, it is the story of our Revolution".