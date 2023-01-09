Freedom Caravan: in every January a pact with the Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (ACN) The people of Havana welcome with great joy the Cuban youths who reenacted the heroic deed led by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro on the historic eighth day of 1959.

As they did back then, the Cuban people recognize today in the Freedom Caravan a symbol of the victorious Revolution wrapped in its creative fortitude and ideals of social justice that heralded the beginning of a new era of true sovereignty and independence.



Cheers, slogans, banners and songs marked the passing of the caravanistas through Havana’s main avenues, packed with citizens and members of local leaders of the Communist Party and the Young Communist League.



In the midst of such a display of popular joy, it is not hard for any young person today to feel the same emotions as those men who came down from the mountains after ridding the country of a brutal dictatorship that took the lives of more than 20,000 of their compatriots. And alongside them are the veterans of old struggles, as proof of the historical pact and the legacy of continuity of a revolutionary process that transcends time to multiply in the feelings of Cubans.



It’s a crowd made of people who suffer hardship and scarcity largely caused by more than six decades of imperialist blockade and yet refuse to relinquish the socialist project and the collective construction of a better homeland.



At the end of the tour, in the Libertad School City, former Columbia Military Base, they all evoked Fidel and the Rebel Army as the inspiration to those who continue their immense work, resolved to resist and overcome, a signs of the ever-stronger pact they make every January as the Freedom Caravan enters Havana.