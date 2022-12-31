Diaz-Canel continues tour around important sites in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 30 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) and president of the country, visited today the Juan de Dios Fraga neighborhood in the municipality of La Lisa, in the capital, as part of a tour of places of social and economic interest, which began on Thursday.



According to the President's Office, in this community, the president checked the construction and maintenance actions in the school, the doctor's office, the warehouse, the pharmacy, the roads and other spaces.



These social works, according to the report, were carried out with the contribution of the profits of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Business Group (BioCubaFarma).



"Now we have to maintain everything that has been done and continue advancing," said Diaz-Canel after touring the rehabilitated sites in the area, where nearly 80 % of the inhabitants are workers of the Scientific Center and the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine.



The head of state was joined by the minister of education, Ena Elsa Velazquez, the first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the PCC, Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, and the governor of the city, Reinaldo Garcia Zapata.