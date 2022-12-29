Cuban government checks recovery work after Hurricane Ian





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (ACN) Cuban authorities, including President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, met to review the pace of recovery in regions affected by Hurricane Ian on September 27, with emphasis on the need to keep an eye on and constantly update the numbers to confirm whether progress has been made and to pinpoint the reasons of any delay.



Several provincial governors reported the latest figures in housing and road construction and repair and the measures under way to boost construction material production, given the shortage of cement and roof tiles.



Likewise, the government learned about the efforts to fix the problems of the water supply system and restore agricultural production and poultry farming production.



On his end, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz remarked the importance of intensifying the work, as befits the spirit that should prevail as we enter the new year.



