Díaz-Canel ratifies willingness to improve Cuba-U.S. relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez received U.S. Senator Ron Wyden of the state of Oregon, who is visiting the island.



During the meeting, Díaz-Canel ratified Cuba’s willingness to work together in order to improve bilateral relations for the benefit of both peoples and seized the opportunity to discuss the impact on Cuba of the extreme measures taken by the U.S. government against the Caribbean nation.



In 2021, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden introduced the bill titled the U.S.-Cuba Trade Act of 2021.



"Congress has a moral and economic obligation to the American people to improve U.S.-Cuba relations as quickly and safely as possible," the also Senate Finance Committee Chairman said at the time.



