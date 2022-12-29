Pedagogía 2023 to be held at the beginning of the year





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (ACN) The 18th International Congress Pedagogy 2023, scheduled for January 30 to February 3 in Havana, will promote the socialization of scientific knowledge, dialogue and exchange of good practices and results of educational research with a view to the aspirations laid down in the Sustainable Development Goals and to a better quality of education.



The program of the Congress features topics such as inclusive, equitable and quality education for life; preventive work in education; prospects and consolidation of Technical and Professional Education and Training; environmental education for sustainable development; health promotion and challenges facing education in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic; and science, technology and innovation for quality education.



The 2nd Forum of Entrepreneurs and Leaders in Products and Services for Education (EMPREDUC 2023) will also take place to enable exchanges among entrepreneurs, scientists, technicians, learning TV stations and enterprises engaged in hi-tech, robotics, furniture manufacturing, educational toys, services and school supplies.



Some of the personalities who will attend Pedagogía 2023 are Mariano Jabonero, secretary general of the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture; Josué Habacuc Villagómez, founder and director of the Equatorial Network of Pedagogy; and Dr. Delva Odalys Batista Mendieta, executive secretary of the "Andrés Bello" Agreement.