Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister receives Mayor of Rome





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (ACN) Gerardo Peñalver Portal, Cuba's First Deputy Foreign Minister, received the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, at the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Both parties talked about strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between Cuba and Italy, as well as about the effects of the criminal U.S. blockade of Cuba.



During his visit, the Mayor—who was accompanied by Giuseppe Scognamiglio, general director of ExpoRoma 2030, and Roberto Vellano, Italian ambassador to Cuba—presented the city of Rome’s candidacy for the World Expo 2030, an important international event that several cities are competing to host.



