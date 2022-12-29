Increased Cost of Cuban Passport is Fake News





Havana, Dec 28 (ACN) The Cuban Interior Ministry (MININT) rejected on Wednesday rumors about an increase in the cost of Cuban passports and limitations to get the passport by certain groups of people.



In a press release uploaded on the MININT website, the institution explains that over the past few weeks an increasing number of people have visited its offices to find out about a possible or alleged increase in the cost of passports or limitations to get it.



In the face of this situation, the Department of Identification, Immigration and Foreign Issues of MININT reiterates that all ways and formalities established by the Cuban law keep in force while no modifications of the passport cost have been considered so far.



The migration office suggests to not follow any rumor or information that is not published by official media or by the corresponding authorities.