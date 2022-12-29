Cuba Extends Costless Stay of its Citizens Abroad





Havana, Dec 28 (ACN) Cuban authorities reiterated on Wednesday the extension of the automatic and costly stay beyond 24 months of its citizens abroad without any implications related to their residence on national territory.



The announcement was made on Twitter by Ernesto Soberon, general director for Consular Affairs and Cubans Residing Abroad at the Cuban Foreign Ministry. The announcement ratifies the permanence of the measure first announced in March 2020 related to Cuban citizens in other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Similarly, Cuban citizens resident in national territory who were abroad as of March 19, 2020 abroad and have not returned yet, are allowed to come back on a non-extended and outdated passport only once as an exception, the official said.



According to Cuban migration law, a Cuban citizen loses his/her right to residence if he/she stays abroad in an interrupted way for over 24 months without corresponding authorization, or if she/he officially domiciles him/herself abroad without meeting current regulations.