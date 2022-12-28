Belize sends donations to victims of Hurricane Ian





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (ACN) Belize sent a 20-foot container to Cuba with donations for the victims of Hurricane Ian, which caused great damage after making landfall in western Cuba on September 27.



The shipment was arranged by the Cuba Solidarity Association through Mrs. Ardelle Sabido and with the help of many friends of Cuba in Belize who have contributed with generous donations of food, clothing, construction materials and medicines collected throughout their country.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Havana, the cargo also includes construction supplies provided by the staff of the Cuban embassy in Belize.

