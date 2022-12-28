Díaz-Canel: “With BioCubafarma, Cuba goes!”





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (ACN) “With BioCubaFarma, Cuba goes”, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said during the celebrations for both the 10th anniversary of this enterprise conglomerate and the 30th anniversary of the Scientific Park of Western Havana.



The Cuban leader acknowledged the growth of these organizations during 2022 in terms of research activity, production and biopharmaceutical development and highlighted their essential contribution to the tasks of community transformation, the recovery effort after Hurricane Ian and the creation of Cuban COVID-19 vaccines.



A producer of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic kits, equipment and medical devices, BioCubaFarma has 996 products in its marketing portfolio, of which 757 go to the National Health System. Its compounds have saved the country more than 10 billion US dollars and helped improve Cuba’s health indicators.



More than 30 entities make up the Scientific Park, including research and service centers, production enterprises, regulatory institutions and universities in Havana and other provinces.

