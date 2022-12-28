We go for more in 2023, says Díaz-Canel





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (ACN) “We go for more in 2023,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said at the gala held in the headquarters of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) as he congratulated its members on the 64th anniversary of the Revolution.



During the event, several young people received their PCC membership cards from Diaz-Canel and Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party.



The celebration finished with a tribute to the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, by singer-songwriter Augusto Blanca and actress Corina Mestre.



