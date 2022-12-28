French Association Affirms Rejection of US Blockade against Cuba





Havana, Dec 27 (ACN) France’s Cuba Linda Association ratified its rejection of the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



Didier Lalande, president of the association founded in 1990, denounced the hostility of successive US administrations, which was reinforced under former US President Donald Trump, while maintained by the current Biden-Harris administration.



Lalande recalled all 243 measures taken by Donald Trump against Cuba aimed at damaging the island’s economy, subvert internal order and hinder major sources of revenues.



The activist condemned the extraterritorial reach of the US blockade and its impact on Europe, particularly the denial by European banks to do transactions with Cuba, including those of humanitarian nature due to the US pressures and sanctions.



Solidarity with Cuba must increase, particularly actions aimed against illegal measures, said Lalande and reiterated the French association’s commitment to that aim.This year, the French association resumed trips to Cuba after the impasse caused by the pandemic, and sent 15 groups of activists who toured different Cuban provinces and cities to have a first-hand look at the island’s reality.