Cubans Thanks Russia for Wheat Donation





Havana, Dec 27 (ACN) An announcement by Russian authorities about a 25-thousand-ton wheat donation has been welcomed by many Cubans who have expressed their gratefulness to the Russian government and people for such gesture of friendship.



Comments on the streets, on buses, work centers and social media extend appreciation for the humanitarian aid to arrive here by ship soon.



The donation was described as a real breath of fresh air for the first months of 2023 by some, while others appreciated the supportive gesture from the friendly nation in moments of crisis and under strengthened US sanctions.



Citizen Selma Gonzalez wrote on the social media that Russia has always helped Cuba, while relations between the two countries have always benefitted each other. Someone called Kenelmo said that Cuba is not alone because the countries of the world stand by the island nation and thanked the Russian government and people.



Others called it an excellent announcement and thanked President Putin by saying that our daily bread will now be much better.



Someone under the name Sara Dominguez said she expected the donation to be effectively distributed and controlled.



In response to some who say that the Russians, currently under sanctions, have no clients for their wheat, a person called Patriot made it clear that it is not a sale of wheat but a humanitarian donation to Cuba.



“I’m sure that Russia does not need to look for clients for its wheat because despite the restrictions imposed by the European Union, the U.K. and the United States, they have enough clients for their wheat in Africa, Asia and Latin America,” wrote a user of the social media.



Someone called Andrey also issued his response by saying that just like the Russian gas and oil, wheat is a product that has increased its price at the world market precisely due to the sanctions imposed by the west on Russia.