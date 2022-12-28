Cuba extends deadline for power plant imports





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (ACN) Cuban ministry of finance and prices, through Resolution 328/2022, extended until December 31, 2023, the import of commercial character, above the value established by the way of air, sea, postal and courier shipments, of power plants with a power of more than 900 watts, which are presented to the General Customs of the Republic for clearance.



As indicated in the Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 87 of Monday, the benefit granted in Resolution 218/2022 expired on December 31 this year, a term that will be extended until next year.



This decision provides that some of the power plants acquired by the population are shipped abroad before or during this deadline, are in transit and subsequently arrive in the country, it has been decided to grant a special treatment and allow their importation.



This resolution, signed by Meisi Bolaños, minister of finance and prices, will enter into force on January 1, 2023.