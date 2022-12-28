Governor of Havana completed his rendering of accounts report





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (ACN) Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, governor of Havana, completed his accountability process with a report on the results of his administrative management for the sustainability of the province's development programs.



According to the local newspaper, Garcia Zapata made a critical analysis regarding the organization of the distribution of food and other basic items in the networks of stores.



He pointed out that this system is aimed at guaranteeing the sale of five basic products in an organized and equitable manner to the population, and reducing the inconveniences caused by illicit activities of people who seek to profit from the difficulties in acquiring supplies.



In the presence of deputy prime minister Ines Maria Chapman and the first secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, the Governor referred to the difficulties of the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States, the continuity of the fight

against COVID-19 and dengue, and the accidents that implied mobilizing important resources such as the one that occurred at the Saratoga Hotel and the Supertanker Base in Matanzas.



