Cuban Vice-President Attends Ceremony for the Triumph of the Revolution  





Havana, Dec 26 (ACN) Cuban Vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa presided over a provincial ceremony held in the Batabano municipality, south-western province of Mayabeque to mark the 64th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution.



On his Twitter account the vice-president wrote about the acknowledgment of outstanding companies and entities in the locality, which was hard-hit by hurricane Ian in September.



Valdes Mesa toured several social works underway in the municipality including new homes being raised in the fishing community known as Surgidero de Batabano.



Hurricane Ian inflicted huge damage to roads, agriculture and the electric grid in the area, including over 20 home collapses.



