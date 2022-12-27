Cuban Governor Working Report Praises People’s Efforts





Santiago de Cuba, Dec 26 (ACN) The governor of the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, Beatriz Johnson submitted her working report stressing the efforts of the people in facing the COVID-19 pandemic and Dengue Fever and predicting stronger links between her government and the population in 2023.



After regretting what she described as concerning lowering of births, with 201 deliveries less than last year, the governor looked at sectors like agriculture where new initiatives are underway along the improvement of living conditions in local communities. However, the housing program did not report favorable results due to lack of construction materials, reaching up to 47 percent of the plan.



The governor also referred to difficulties this year to provide enough foodstuffs, medicines and other important resources due to the impact of the pandemic and the strengthened US economic blockade of the island.



Meanwhile, she called for action against crime, corruption and social indiscipline and for all initiatives that help the development of the province.



The annual report elicits debates on the performance of the provincial governments in an effort to identify and revert problems and negative results and set up working priorities for next year.



The annual report meeting was attended by the first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in Santiago, Jose Ramon Monteagudo and other Cuban central government officials.

