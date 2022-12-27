Cuban Premier: Urban Agriculture is Crucial in Difficult Times





Havana, Dec 26 (ACN) In the current complex times, we must use all the potential of urban, sub-urban and family agriculture by increasing the number of gardens to guarantee the food offer for the people, said Prime Minister Manuel Marrero on Monday.



During commemorations for the 35th anniversary of the implementation of the Cuban urban gardening in Cuba, Prime Minister Marrero said that next year must bring with it the revitalization of the agriculture program. He also congratulated urban gardeners on his Twitter account.



The Cuban Workers’ Confederation declare December 27th “Urban, Suburban and Family Gardeners Day” marking the 35th anniversary of the program and praising the results reached since the initiative was launched, Congratulations, wrote the Premier.



The national program, implemented by indication of Army General Raul Castro Ruz in 1987 promotes the use of idle plots of lands in towns and cities and their surroundings to develop organic gardens.



At present, the agriculture program expands in over two million hectares of cultivable lands including 147 thousand sub-urban farms with the aim of producing ecological foodstuffs.