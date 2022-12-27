Cuba highlights growing ties with its nationals abroad





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 26 (ACN) 2022 has been witness to the strengthening of ties between Cuba and its nationals abroad, said today the foreign minister of the Caribbean nation, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.



On Twitter, he noted that this was shown in the business and investment panel with Cubans living abroad at the Havana International Fair (Fihav), in the regional meeting in Europe and in national meetings in 14 countries.



The message of the foreign minister added that the bridges of love and solidarity built are already indestructible, and Cuba will continue working with its nationals living abroad.



Recently, during the 38th edition of Fihav, the Cuban government ratified the willingness of its residents abroad to invest in the country and participate in the economic development of the nation.



The German city of Berlin hosted in November the regional meeting of Cubans living in Europe, in which delegates discussed actions to support the socio-economic development of their homeland and respond to Washington's blockade.