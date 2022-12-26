Municipal Assemblies of People's Power to meet today throughout Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 26 (ACN) Several Municipal Assemblies of People's Power will meet today throughout Cuba, in the first ordinary session of their 18th Mandate.



As reported today on Twitter by the legislature, the delegates will analyze, among other issues, the Plan of the Economy and the Budget for 2023.



Last December 17, the 168 Municipal Assemblies of People's Power were constituted in Cuba, made up of 12,422 delegates who were recently elected in the districts.



During that day, these local government bodies elected their presidents, vice presidents and secretaries, who will lead the work in the next five years.



The Municipal Assemblies are the highest State power body in the territories, and approve and control the economic plan, the budget and the integral development plan, at the same time they sign agreements and dictate normative provisions, within the framework of their competence, on matters of regional interest and inspect their compliance.



